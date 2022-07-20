Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Get Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop with Rs. 34,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 20, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (20TAS18U00) comes with a 180-degree hinge mechanism (Photo credit: Lenovo)

A personal device with a compelling facade and features that mirror an enterprise-friendly laptop can help you in carrying out heavy operations as well as day-to-day tasks. Lenovo's ThinkPad E14 series laptop with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor is ideal for it. It is currently retailing with a Rs. 33,759 discount and massive exchange offers via Amazon. Take a look at the deal.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (20TAS18U00) laptop is available at Rs. 41,990 (MRP: Rs. 75,749) via Amazon for its 4GB/256GB configuration with 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, integrated graphics, and Windows 11 Home. Additionally, the buyers can get up to Rs. 18,100 off in exchange for their old laptop. No-cost EMI option is also available on select cards.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (20TAS18U00) bears an ergonomic and lightweight design. It has an aluminium chassis, thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam, and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. The device sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display, with Intel UHD Graphics, that has support for DirectX 12 to boost graphical output. It also gets Harman speakers that support Dolby Audio.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (20TAS18U00) offers one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 port, a Thunderbolt 4 slot, a USB4 port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (20TAS18U00) is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home. It is equipped with a TPM 2.0 chip to keep your data encrypted and secure. The device houses a 45Wh battery that can deliver up to 11.9 hours of usage per charge.