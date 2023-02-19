Technology

These Jio prepaid plans offer 1.5GB of data per day

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 02:12 pm 3 min read

Jio currently offers seven recharge plans with 1.5GB of data per day

Reliance Jio is India's leading telecom operator. Since its arrival, the telco has completely disrupted the market for its rivals and attracted millions of new customers. The company has been introducing a variety of recharge plans for its user base with a range of benefits. Here, we discuss all the Jio prepaid plans, that offer 1.5GB of daily internet data along with other perks.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is currently offering seven prepaid recharge plans that allow users to enjoy 1.5GB of data per day for varying lengths of time.

Each plan is unique in its own way, and users can choose one based on their needs. They offer a validity range of 14 to 336 days.

In addition, they give customers free access to Jio's suite of apps.

Recharge plans start at Rs. 119

The most affordable plan in the series costs Rs. 119. It offers 1.5GB of data on a daily basis for 14 days. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS per pack. The second plan is priced at Rs. 199, offering 1.5GB of internet/day, voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. It is valid for 23 days. Both include free access to Jio apps.

The Rs. 239 plan offers 28 days of validity

The plan costing Rs. 239 offers 1.5GB of data on a daily basis for 28 days. In addition, users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The fourth plan costs Rs. 259, with 1.5 GB/day of data, voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, all valid for one calendar month. Free access to the Jio app suite is available on both packs.

Users can also opt for quarterly plans

There are two quarterly plans available at Rs. 479 and Rs. 666, with a validity of 56 days and 84 days, respectively. Both plans offer 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls throughout the recharge duration, and 100 SMS on a daily basis. They also allow customers to enjoy free subscriptions to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The yearly pack is priced at Rs. 2,545

The most expensive plan costs Rs. 2,545 and comes with a validity of 336 days. This long-term plan is highly recommended for Jio users, as it eliminates the need for monthly recharges and also shields customers from rate increments. It offers 1.5GB of daily internet data, free voice calling, 100 text messages per day, and a subscription to Jio apps without any additional cost.

Eligible subscribers can also enjoy Jio's True 5G data

The recharge plans costing Rs. 239, Rs. 259, Rs. 479, Rs. 666, and Rs. 2,545, allow eligible customers to enjoy Jio's unlimited True 5G data at no extra price. The benefit is pre-included in the plan, but it's only accessible in areas where Jio has True 5G coverage. So far, the operator's 5G network has been rolled out in 257 cities across 30 states/UTs.