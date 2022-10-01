Business

5G launched in India: When will you get the services?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday. The next-generation network is said to be up to 10 times faster than 4G. It will bring a major positive change across sectors, including e-health, online education, automated vehicles, and cloud gaming. But when will you get to experience 5G in India? Here's how the leading telcos plan to roll out 5G services.

Ushering in a new era of growth and connectivity, 5G technology is expected to deliver ultra-low latency and high-speed connections across the country in the coming years.

As expected, metro cities will get access to 5G services first, followed by other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. By 2024, almost all of India will have 5G connectivity.

Operator #1 Airtel's 5G network is rolling out in 8 cities

Airtel has announced that its 5G services are rolling out in as many as eight cities starting today. The cities getting the Airtel 5G network include Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bangalore. The entire list is yet to be revealed by the company. According to Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal, Airtel will provide 5G network across India by March 2024.

Operator #2 Jio 5G

Reliance Jio is set to launch its 5G services in India around this Diwali. The company has earmarked $25 billion for the rollout of its 5G services. As per Mukesh Ambani, Jio 5G will be available in "every town, taluka, and tehsil" by December 2023. The prices of the 5G plans will likely be announced closer to the launch of the services.

Information 5G will help Indian economy generate massive revenue

According to the experts, 5G telecom service will help the Indian economy gain around Rs. 3,64,000 crore between 2023 and 2040. Brands are now shifting their focus to enable 5G connectivity on their offerings. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its 5G rollout roadmap.