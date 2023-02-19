Technology

Fire-Boltt introduces BLIZZARD smartwatch in India: Should you buy it?

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD has IP67-rated water resistance (Photo credit: Fire-Boltt)

Fire-Boltt has introduced BLIZZARD, as its latest smartwatch in India. The watch offers an LCD touchscreen, IP67-rated water protection, up to seven days of battery backup, Bluetooth 5.1, and a range of health and fitness metrics. It costs Rs. 3,499 and will be available via the brand's e-store and Flipkart starting February 23. The wearable does seem promising, but should you buy it?

Let's look at what we get on the Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD is IP67-rated for water ingress. It is equipped with ceramic glass on the display and has a stainless steel body, a circular dial, a tachymetric scale, two push buttons, and a rotating crown for controls. The watch sports a 1.28-inch HD (240x240 pixels) LCD touchscreen. It is offered in Mystic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Iconic Gold colorways.

The watch has support for Bluetooth 5.1

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD gets Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It comes with a built-in speaker and microphone for handling calls. The watch offers smart controls for timer, music, phone's camera, DND, alarm, weather, games, and more. It also gets voice assistant support.

Users get up to seven days of power backup

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD gets 120 sports modes. It equips a range of watch face options. The watch allows 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, women's health tracking, and more. It offers Bluetooth calling and up to seven days of usage with its 220mAh battery. Users can enjoy a series of smart notifications for on-the-go updates.

The wearable will be available starting February 23

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD bears a price tag of Rs. 3,499. The watch will go on sale starting February 23 via the official e-store and Flipkart. Buyers will be able to grab it in three color options including Mystic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Iconic Gold.

Should you consider the Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD?

The Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD offers a solid corrosion-resistant body, water protection, a health management suite, smart controls, in-built games, Bluetooth calling, and a long-lasting battery. If you want a classic smartwatch with a round dial and ceramic-steel build-up under the sub-Rs. 3,500 range, consider the Fire-Boltt BLIZZARD. Additionally, you may also check some sporty models including Boult Rover, NoiseFit Force, or even Fire-Boltt's Apollo smartwatch.