How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 19

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 10:27 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX makes the in-game combat experience more amazing by offering free rewards. The rewards redemption program, which runs on a daily basis, allows individuals to grab a range of exciting goodies without spending resources. If you don't want to use real money to obtain the collectibles, utilize the redeemable codes to obtain them for free.

Why does this story matter?

The multiplayer battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, has become incredibly popular in India after its release in September 2021.

The game is currently limited to the Android OS. However, more than 100 million people have already downloaded it via Google Play Store since its arrival.

Now, to appreciate players, the creators publish redeemable codes that help individuals unlock a selection of in-game rewards.

Each code is redeemable once per gamer

There are a few fundamental rules to keep in mind when using the Free Fire MAX codes. The players are permitted to claim several codes in one go, but they can use each code only once. The 12-digit codes must be redeemed via the redemption page, within 12 to 18 hours of release. They can be accessed only by players on Indian servers.

Free Fire MAX codes can help claim several in-game rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes can help obtain bonuses such as protective gear, loot crates, reward points, royale vouchers, outfits, pets, diamonds, skins, combat equipment, and more. These items can aid players on the battlefield and help them climb the scoreboard.

Check out the codes for February 19

Here are the codes for today i.e., February 19. Utilize them to obtain free rewards. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G , 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ , WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q , GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P , FFIC-JGW9-NKYT , XUW3-FNK7-AV8N , FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 , X99T-K56X-DJ4X , FFCM-CPSJ-99S3 , MCPW-3D28-VZD6. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH , XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ , V427-K98R-UCHZ , 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G , J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P , GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ , 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG , UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head to the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials to access your account. Enter a code into the text field and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will let you pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.