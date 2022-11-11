Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Pixel 6a can be yours at just Rs. 12,499

#DealOfTheDay: Pixel 6a can be yours at just Rs. 12,499

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 11, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

In India, the Pixel 6a comes in Charcoal (Black) and Chalk (White) colorways

Touted as an "affordable" offering in the US, the Pixel 6a is anything but affordable in India if you look at its launch price of Rs. 43,999. But thanks to Flipkart's deal, you may buy the handset for as low as Rs. 12,499, including all discounts and offers. It packs an OLED screen, dual rear cameras, an in-house SoC, and a long-lasting battery.

Everything to know about the deal

The Pixel 6a had debuted in India in July with a Rs. 43,999 price tag for the sole 6GB/128GB configuration. Right now, Flipkart is selling it at Rs. 30,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,000. Additionally, the e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 18,500 off as part of exchange offer. These discounts collectively lower the device's price to Rs. 12,499.

The phone boasts a 60Hz OLED screen

The Pixel 6a has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, thin bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a full-width camera visor and a dual-tone design. The device gets a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 429ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also supports the Always-on display feature.

It is equipped with a 12.2MP primary camera with OIS

On the rear, the Pixel 6a provides a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

The handset is protected by a Titan M2 chipset

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a houses a Google Tensor processor, which comes paired with a Titan M2 co-processor for enhanced privacy and security, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device ships with Android 12, and packs a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.