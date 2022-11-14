Technology

Nothing Ear (stick) sale begins today: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 14, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

London-based Nothing is all set to initiate the flash sale for Ear (stick) via Flipkart at 12pm today. The audio wearable costs Rs. 8,499, but customers pre-owning a Nothing-branded product can avail Rs. 1,000 discount. Nothing claims Ear (stick) to be its "most advanced audio product yet." But the wearable does lack certain audio features. So, should you buy it?

Nothing Ear (stick) has IP54-rated build quality

Nothing Ear (stick) bears an ergonomic design with a transparent finish and a cylindrical case with a rolling mechanism for opening. The earbuds sport a half-in-ear design, IP54 water resistance, touch controls, and in-ear detection. They lack ear tips and the in-ear portion is similar to Apple AirPods 3rd-generation. Dimensions-wise, each bud weighs 4.4g.

The earbuds house a 12.6mm dynamic driver

Nothing Ear (stick) is equipped with a 12.6mm dynamic driver and three microphones on each bud. It uses Clear Voice Technology to eliminate unnecessary background noise and a "Bass Lock" feature. Each earbud offers up to seven hours of listening time and three hours of talk time per charge. With the charging case, you get up to 29 hours of overall usage time.

Ear (stick) supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Nothing Ear (stick) offers EQ adjustments using the Nothing X app, which is available on both Android and iOS. It supports low latency mode for gaming purposes. Additionally, the audio wearable comes with Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair technology. It is equipped with a Type-C port for wired charging. Also, it offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC and SBC codecs.

Nothing Ear (stick): Pricing and availability

Nothing Ear (stick) is priced at Rs. 8,499. however, it will be available at Rs. 7,499 for customers who own either Phone (1) or Ear (1). The flash sale for the audio wearable starts at 12pm today via Flipkart. Its open sale begins November 17.

Should you buy the Nothing Ear (stick)?

The Ear (stick) seems to be slightly overpriced and uninspiring if we look at Nothing's previously launched Ear (1) audio wearable. The new pair of earbuds lack Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and wireless charging. Even the battery life is less compared to Ear (1). Under Rs. 10,000, you can check out the OnePlus Buds Pro as well as OPPO Enco X2