NoiseFit Force rugged smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 28, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

The NoiseFit Force offers built-in AI voice assistant

Homegrown brand Noise has introduced NoiseFit Force, as its first-ever rugged smartwatch in India. The wearable is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be available starting February 3 via Amazon and the brand's official website. As for the highlights, it gets a 1.32-inch screen, Bluetooth calling, an AI voice assistant, multiple health/fitness metrics, and up to seven days of battery life.

Why does this story matter?

According to Counterpoint, India witnessed a staggering 171% YoY growth in Q3 2022, leaving North America behind, to take the top spot in the global smartwatch market.

Noise led its segment with nearly 29.5% share, leaving behind competitors like boAt and Fire-Boltt.

The brand continues to flood the wearable market in the country with its budget-friendly offerings, seeking sustainable growth throughout 2023.

The wearable gets 150+ customizable watch faces

The NoiseFit Force features a rugged design with an impact-resistant build. It gets a circular dial, along with a functional crown and two push buttons on the right. The wearable packs a 1.32-inch (360x360 pixels) TFT LCD screen with 550 nits of brightness. It is equipped with more than 150 customizable watch faces. The watch houses an in-built speaker and microphone for calling purposes.

It offers multiple user-friendly features

The NoiseFit Force comes with a range of convenient features including call notifications, sedentary reminders, remote access to the camera for photos and videos, alarm clock reminders, a stopwatch, a calculator, music control, and more.

The watch delivers up to seven days of battery backup

The NoiseFit Force offers Bluetooth calling with the brand's Tru Sync technology. It allows users to access the dial pad, contacts, and call history, all from their wrist. The wearable offers 150+ sports modes, along with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensing, sleep and stress tracking, and more. On a single charge, it allows up to seven days of usage.

NoiseFit Force: Pricing and availability

The NoiseFit Force is priced at Rs. 2,499. It will be up for grabs in Jet Black, Teal Green, and Misty Gray colorways. Buyers can purchase it from February 3 onward via the official e-store and Amazon.

