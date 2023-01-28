Technology

Attention! This 120-feet asteroid may pose a threat to Earth

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 28, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

The asteroid 2023 BC will approach us at 2.83 million km

A gigantic 120-feet wide asteroid, dubbed 2023 BC, is heading toward the Earth. According to NASA, the rock will come dangerously close to our planet today (January 28). It will zip past us at a mind-boggling speed of 46,044km/h. The space agency's planetary defense system is closely monitoring the trajectory of the asteroid until it makes a safe passage.

Why does this story matter?

Over time, reports of asteroids passing by us have become more frequent.

Therefore, NASA is finding ways to safeguard us from these space rocks, as their collision can be catastrophic to life on Earth.

The asteroids can alter the climate or even cause entire species to go extinct. They have the potential to change life and seriously endanger us.

All you need to know about asteroid 2023 BC

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA has added the asteroid 2023 BC to its database. According to the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the rock is traveling at an insane rate of 46,044km/h. The planetary defense system is tracking the movement of the asteroid. It is anticipated to pass by us safely.

The rock will approach us at around 2.83 million km

Any object that comes within 7.4 million km of Earth's proximity is typically categorized as "potentially hazardous." The asteroid 2023 BC will pass our planet in a dangerously close manner. It will approach us at a distance of 2.83 million km. Despite being so close, NASA believes the asteroid will safely pass by us. However, unforeseen last-minute detours could change its course.

NASA is constantly monitoring bodies in outer space

Asteroids can vary in size, and the bigger they are, the more dangerous they may be to the Earth. Therefore, NASA monitors all nearby objects that might endanger our planet, including comets and asteroids. The organization has deployed several Earth and sky-based setups to continuously monitor the movement of such bodies that make a close approach to our planet.

The asteroid 2023 BC would not pose any threat

NASA believes that the asteroid 2023 BC will not pose any kind of danger to our planet, and it'll simply fly past us. However, it will head straight toward us if its trajectory changes. In that case, the space rock will turn into a fireball and disintegrate into the atmosphere. Eventually, we may witness pieces of debris falling to the ground.