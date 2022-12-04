Technology

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ selling with discounts: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is equipped with IP53-rated dust and splash resistance

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is selling with massive discounts, which include a price cut, bank offers, and exchange benefits. The device offers 5G connectivity, a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, 108MP primary camera, virtual RAM support, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and more. It bears all the elements of a notable mid-range smartphone. But should you buy it? Let's find out.

Everything to know about the deal

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was launched at Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999, and Rs. 24,999 for its 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, on Amazon, it is now selling at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 22,999 for the above-mentioned respective variants. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank cards, and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 18,500.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Here's a quick recap of specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is offered in Phantom White, Mirage Blue, and Stealth Black color options.

It has a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ flaunts triple rear cameras, consisting of a 108MP (f/1.9) Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The device supports 67W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ houses a Snapdragon 695 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is shipped with Android 11-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C slot.

Should you buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphone?

Launched in March, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is still a worthy upgrade, if you are switching to a 5G-enabled phone. The device offers a high refresh rate screen, a capable primary camera, gaming-focused features, dual speakers, and a long-lasting battery. You can consider this mid-range phone if your aim is browsing, watching media, casual gaming, and snapping photos occasionally.