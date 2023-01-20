Technology

Sony PS VR2 arriving on February 22; game titles revealed

Sony PS VR2 arriving on February 22; game titles revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 20, 2023, 01:00 pm 3 min read

The PS VR2 will succeed the PS VR, which arrived in 2016 (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed it will introduce the PS VR2 on February 22. It will cost $550 (nearly Rs. 44,700). Ahead of the launch, the brand is steadily revealing the games that'll be coming to the next-gen virtual reality headset. The company has now announced 13 additional titles, and it expects to introduce more than 30 games for the VR2 by the end of March.

Why does this story matter?

Sony's PS VR2 is all set to launch a year after the company showed off the full-fledged design of the headset.

It is currently up for pre-order across various regions. The brand says that the PS VR games won't be compatible with this headset.

Hence, you'll have to shell out more to get the updated versions of the games from developers.

Here are the 13 newly-announced titles coming to PS VR2

The 13 additional games coming to the PS VR2 include: Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Thumper, Before Your Eyes, NFL Pro Era (free upgrade), Pavlov VR. Kayak VR: Mirage, What The Bat?, Puzzling Places (free upgrade), Synth Riders (free upgrade). Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, Creed: Rise to Glory—Championship Edition, and The Last Clockwinder. These games are already available on PS VR.

Sony will add more than 30 titles by March-end

Sony will add more than 30 titles to the platform by March-end. Along with the earlier mentioned titles, the list also includes: After the Fall, Altair Breaker, Cities VR, Cosmonious High, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Demeo, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Fantavision 202X, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Job Simulator, Jurassic World Aftermath, Kizuna AI—Touch the Beat!, and Among US.

There will be a few titles available for free

Sony will also add some more titles: The Last Clockwinder, The Light Brigade, Moss 1 & 2 Remaster, No Man's Sky, Resident Evil Village. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, The Tale of Onogoro, Tentacular. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution,Vacation Simulator, Crossfire. A few free upgrades will also be available, including Pistol Whip and Zenith: The Last City.

PS VR-compatible games should be updated for PS VR2: Sony

Sony said that the PS VR games won't be compatible with the latest headset due to some technical reasons. Hence, the company has asked the creators to update their games to make them work on the PS VR2. As a result, you'll not only have to purchase the PS VR2 headset, but also spend resources to get the compatible (updated) version of the games.

Here's everything to know about the PS VR2

The PS VR2 will offer a dual-tone design and orb-shaped Sense controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It will sport an OLED screen with a 2000x2040 pixels resolution, a 110-degree field of view, 4K HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The headset will be integrated with an IR camera for Eye Tracking and 3D Audio. It will also offer a 'See-Through' view.