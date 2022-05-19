Technology

Sony launches ANC-enabled, ultralight LinkBuds S at $200: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds come with an ergonomic form factor (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has announced a new audio product in its TWS line-up, called the LinkBuds S. It is currently available for pre-order at $200 (nearly Rs. 15,500) in White, Black, and Beige color variants and will go on sale at a later date. The earbuds offer an IPX4-rated build, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Ambient mode, and up to six hours of audio playback.

A week ago, Sony had announced its next-generation flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM5. Now, the brand's latest LinkBuds-branded earphones have arrived.

They are touted as the "world's smallest and lightest, noise-canceling, Hi-Res TWS earbuds," weighing 4.8g per bud.

The earbuds also have LE audio, which uses lesser energy to stream audio over Bluetooth. However this feature will be added through a firmware update.

Design Sony LinkBuds S have an IPX4-rated build

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds have a more conventional in-ear design rather than the open-ring form-factor of the standard LinkBuds. They have adjustable silicone tips to offer a secure fit and come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The earbuds provide touch controls, noise-free calls, ANC, Transparency mode, and Google Assistant as well as Alexa support.

Information They deliver 6 hours of audio playback

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds offer six hours of playback time per charge. Users also get an additional backup of up to 14 hours with the charging case. Sony says you can top up the charging case in three hours.

Internals The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds are equipped with 5mm audio drivers. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and SBC, AAC, and LDAC codes. Unlike the standard LinkBuds, they feature Active Noise Cancellation as well. The earbuds also get an ambient-aware Adaptive Sound Control system to adjust ambient sound settings and an "Auto Play" feature to automatically play music upon putting the earbuds or finishing a call.

Information Sony LinkBuds S: Pricing and availability

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds are priced at $200 (nearly Rs. 15,500) and are offered in White, Black, and Beige color variants. They are currently available for pre-order in select markets and will go on sale at a later date.