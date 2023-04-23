Technology

Samsung Galaxy A34 v/s Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Check differences

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front

Samsung and Redmi dominate the mid-range smartphone market in India. They have recorded massive sales for their offerings in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment. Recently, Redmi introduced its Note 12 series, with the Note 12 Pro+ being the top-end phone in the line-up. Samsung launched its Galaxy A34 to take on the aforementioned Redmi model. Here, we compare them to find out which is better.

The Galaxy A34 comes with IP67-rated water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ sport a waterdrop notch and punch-hole cutout, respectively. The former enjoys a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display, whereas the latter has a side-facing biometric reader. Also, the Galaxy A34 has better water ingress protection (IP67 v/s IP53) than the Note 12 Pro+. Both phones offer Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

The Note 12 Pro+ supports Dolby Vision

The Samsung Galaxy A34 packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 30-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Galaxy A34 has a slightly higher peak brightness (1,000-nits v/s 900-nits) than the Note 12 Pro+. Both phones get Widevine L1 certification.

The Galaxy A34 has a 48MP main shooter with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a vertically-stacked triple camera arrangement, consisting of a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, paired with an LED flash. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ boasts a 200MP (f/1.65) main, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, along with an LED flash. For selfies, they feature 13MP (f/2.2) and 16MP (f/2.45) snappers, respectively.

The Samsung model boots Android 13-based custom skin

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, mated with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Galaxy A34 boots One UI 5.1 on top of Android 13 OS. Contrarily, the Note 12 Pro+ is shipped with Android 12-based MIUI 13. The former comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The latter gets 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims.

The Redmi model has 120W superfast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A34 houses a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 4,980mAh battery. The Redmi model offers better fast-charging (120W v/s 25W) than Samsung's offering. The Galaxy A34 supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Note 12 Pro+ includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 standards. Both phones get Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers.

What is the cost of the mid-range 5G smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy A34 costs Rs. 30,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. However, its 8GB/256GB trim is priced at Rs. 32,999. It comes in Light Green, Black, Light Violet, and Silver colorways. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ bears a price tag of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It is offered in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Which one should you pick?

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ have super competitive specifications. If you want better camera abilities, snazzy software features, and the latest OS, go for the Galaxy A34. The brand has even promised four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Contrarily, for a better on-screen experience and faster charging, you may pick the Note 12 Pro+.