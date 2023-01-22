Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets discounted by Rs. 19,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 22, 2023, 02:38 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports Always-on display functionality

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to be the most popular flagship offering to date. It was unveiled in February 2022, as the range-topping phone in the S22 series. Interestingly, the device is currently retailing in India with a massive discount via Amazon. The handset delivers its value for money, thanks to a top-notch 120Hz AMOLED display, flagship-grade cameras, top-tier Qualcomm SoC, and more.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Samsung furiously took the high-end Android smartphone market with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The device still has a strong presence in the flagship segment due to its noteworthy specifications.

The S22 Ultra is a great investment, considering the deal we have found for you.

Go for this device if you want to experience a fluid display, top-grade cameras, and fast processing power.

Everything to know about the deal

The Galaxy S22 Ultra bears a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for its 12GB/256GB configuration. However, you can grab the device for Rs. 92,499 via Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 17,500. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 instant discounts on Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. No-cost EMI options of up to six months via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards are also applicable.

The handset boasts 1,750 nits of maximum brightness

Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint reader, and stylus support for the S Pen. It gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The device packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It has a 108MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, that includes a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter on the front.

The device offers 45W wired fast-charging

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, mated with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.