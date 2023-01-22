Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets discounted by Rs. 19,000
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra continues to be the most popular flagship offering to date. It was unveiled in February 2022, as the range-topping phone in the S22 series. Interestingly, the device is currently retailing in India with a massive discount via Amazon. The handset delivers its value for money, thanks to a top-notch 120Hz AMOLED display, flagship-grade cameras, top-tier Qualcomm SoC, and more.
Why does this story matter?
- Last year, Samsung furiously took the high-end Android smartphone market with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
- The device still has a strong presence in the flagship segment due to its noteworthy specifications.
- The S22 Ultra is a great investment, considering the deal we have found for you.
- Go for this device if you want to experience a fluid display, top-grade cameras, and fast processing power.
Everything to know about the deal
The Galaxy S22 Ultra bears a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for its 12GB/256GB configuration. However, you can grab the device for Rs. 92,499 via Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 17,500. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,250 instant discounts on Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. No-cost EMI options of up to six months via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards are also applicable.
The handset boasts 1,750 nits of maximum brightness
Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint reader, and stylus support for the S Pen. It gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The device packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.
It has a 108MP main camera with OIS
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, that includes a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter on the front.
The device offers 45W wired fast-charging
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, mated with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.