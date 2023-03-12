Technology

Why Realme 10 Pro+ is better than OPPO Reno8 T

The Realme 10 Pro+ and OPPO Reno8 T offer 108MP main camera

Realme was initially established as a division of BBK Electronics-owned OPPO, but was later incorporated as an independent entity. OPPO recently announced Reno8 T in India, which somewhat resembles Realme's 10 Pro+ smartphone. Notably, Realme is still using OPPO's tech despite being an independent brand. However, the brand's 10 Pro+ model appears to be a better choice than OPPO's Reno8 T. Here's why.

Reason #1: A price difference of Rs. 5,000

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, which are priced at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The OPPO Reno8 T costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB model. The Realme 10 Pro+ is Rs. 5,000 cheaper than the OPPO Reno8 T, and even offers other memory/storage options, making it a more considerable choice.

Reason #2: 2,160Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support

The Realme 10 Pro+ and OPPO Reno8 T sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. Both phones offer a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Reno8 T has a higher peak brightness (950-nits v/s 800-nits) than Realme 10 Pro+. However, the latter gets 2,160Hz PWM dimming and HDR10+ support.

Reason #3: Presence of ultra-wide camera, 4K video shooting ability

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 108MP (f/1.75) main, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The OPPO Reno8 T houses a 108MP (f/1.7) primary, a 2MP (f/3.3) micro, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, they feature 16MP (f/2.45) and 32MP (f/2.4) selfie cameras, respectively. The Realme 10 Pro+ shoots better videos (4K-30fps v/s 1080p-30fps) than OPPO Reno8 T.

Reason #4: A bigger battery pack and more storage

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Reno8 T 5G is backed Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, mated with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handsets draw power from 5,000mAh and 4,800mAh batteries, respectively, with 67W fast-charging support. They boot Android 13 (with Realme UI 4.0/ColorOS 13).

Reason #5: Newer connectivity standards

The Realme 10 Pro+ gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections, whereas OPPO Reno8 T has support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. However, both offer GPS, NFC, and Type-C connectivity.