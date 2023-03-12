Technology

How to get Samsung Galaxy M53 5G under Rs. 4,000

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 12, 2023, 03:10 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy M53 5G has a stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos

Samsung's Galaxy M53 5G is a notable mid-range smartphone with multitasking abilities and gaming-oriented features. It comes with a high-resolution AMOLED screen, a powerful quad camera setup, a Vapor chamber cooling system, RAM expansion support, and a long-lasting battery backup. Generally, the device sells for under Rs. 25,000. However, you can grab it for less than Rs. 4,000 via Amazon. Here's how.

Let's look at the price breakdown

The Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India at Rs. 26,499 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration, which is now retailing for Rs. 21,999. In addition, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18,050 discount on the phone, as a part of the exchange offer. This reduces the device price to just Rs. 3,949. Buyers can even opt for a no-cost EMI option via the site.

The phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy M53 5G gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the device has a squircle camera bump. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, the handset is 7.4mm thick and weighs 176g.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy M53 5G has a 108MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth lenses, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The device supports up to 1TB of expandable storage

The Galaxy M53 5G is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up to 1TB expandable). The handset ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging. Connectivity duties are handled by 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

How to get Galaxy M53 5G with benefits?

To get the Galaxy M53 5G under Rs. 4,000, you need to head to the Amazon India official website, and search for "Galaxy M53 5G." Now, choose the color and storage variant you prefer. The device comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. Tap on the "With Exchange" option, and select the phone to be exchanged. Further, click on "Buy Now," and proceed with payment.