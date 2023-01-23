Technology

Samsung S23 Ultra's GPU performance puts S22 Ultra to shame

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The integrated graphics processing unit on the Galaxy S23 Ultra has outperformed S22 Ultra's iGPU. The upcoming flagship will be housing TSMC-manufactured Qualcomm Adreno 740 iGPU, compared to the Samsung-fabricated Qualcomm Adreno 730 iGPU on the S22 Ultra. The difference is quite noticeable. The Adreno 740 has produced 57% more promising results in terms of average score than the Adreno 730.

Why does this story matter?

It appears that Samsung has made a wise decision by deciding to bless the S23 Ultra with TSMC-manufactured iGPU, which is now grabbing headlines for its amazing benchmark scores.

Reports even suggest the Adreno 740 may outperform Apple A16 Bionic's GPU, which would be a significant achievement considering Apple's silicon has consistently beaten Qualcomm and Samsung SoCs in terms of performance scores.

The iGPU has clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan

The Adreno 740 has received an average score of 9,844

Qualcomm's Adreno 740 will be an integrated graphics component for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latest benchmark on Geekbench shows that this iGPU has clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan. Also, it has received an average score of 9,844, which is 56.85% higher than the average score of Adreno 730 (at 6,233) offered in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Adreno 740 v/s Adreno 730

Qualcomm's Adreno 740 is the iGPU for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered Galaxy S23 Ultra. The graphics component is manufactured on TSMC's 4nm N4 process. The Adreno 730 for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered S22 Ultra was built on Samsung's 4nm 4LPE architecture.

Let's look at the details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the design elements of its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. It will sport a top-centered punch-hole with curved edges, in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68-rated protection, and stylus support. The handset will offer a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2,200-nits of peak brightness, and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming. The display may get Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

A 200MP camera sensor is coming to S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast Samsung's latest 200MP ISOCELL HP2 as its main camera sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and 10MP telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. For selfies and videos, it will feature a 12MP front-facing camera.

The device may get satellite connectivity

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with TSMC-manufactured Adreno 740 iGPU. It will get the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage formats. The device will boot Android 13-based One UI 5, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. According to an earlier tip-off, the phone will have support for satellite communication.