Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on S22, Fold4, and more

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 23, 2022, 12:05 am 4 min read

Samsung's Black Friday sale in India starts November 24 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Black Friday sale begins on November 24, which is just around the corner. The brand has now started revealing offers on a host of consumer electronic items including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more. The new, high-end handsets are grabbing a lot of attention due to their discounted rates. Check out the deals on Galaxy S22, S21 FE, Z Flip4, and Flip3 models.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Will start at Rs. 5X,999

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will begin at under Rs. 60,000. The device was introduced in February at Rs. 72,999. The handset gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it offers a 10MP (f/2.2) camera with autofocus. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the phone, with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Will begin at Rs. 3x999

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will retail starting at under Rs. 40,000. Customers will also get Rs. 20,000 additional benefits. The phone sports a punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has an IP68-rated build and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's rear camera setup includes a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper. It houses an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Will start at Rs. 8x999

Buyers will also witness some price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, which was launched at Rs. 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a clamshell design, dual displays, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 flaunts a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. The device draws power from a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Will retail starting at Rs. 6x999

If the Flip4 is out of your budget, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is also worth checking out. The device sports a clamshell design with an IPX8 rating, a premium design, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 offers dual rear cameras, consisting of a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens. There is a 10MP (f/2.4) camera on the front. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, mated with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will retail with Rs. 40,000 benefits

Samsung will provide discounts on other gadgets too. The Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available to buyers with benefits worth more than Rs. 40,000. The Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro will get some discount, along with benefits worth Rs. 6,000. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro will also witness a price drop. The sale offers will also be applicable to household electronics items and appliances.