Twitter reportedly restoring blue ticks of accounts with 1mn followers

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 23, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

All free checkmarks were removed on April 20

Another day, another drama on Elon Musk-owned Twitter. The popular microblogging platform is now reportedly restoring the verified checkmark (blue tick), to users with one million followers or more, for free. Clicking on the blue tick displays a message that the account has subscribed to Twitter Blue (a paid subscription service). However, there is no way to verify whether they have done so.

A history of events leading to blue tick restoration

Musk has never been in favor of offering verified status to legacy users (celebrities) for free. His words came true last week when the checkmarks were removed. Instead, they were granted to only paid Twitter Blue subscribers. This caused a great deal of discontent among noted personalities who held the coveted checkmark earlier, and they decided not to pay for the service.

How did Musk handle the situation?

After celebrities like Stephen King, William Shatner, and LeBron James complained that their verified checkmarks were unjustly removed, Musk restored their ticks. When asked why, he said that he is paying for their Twitter Blue subscription. Musk's generosity has perhaps now extended to other individuals as well. The catch? Hovering over the blue badge says they have subscribed to Twitter Blue (which is unverifiable).

These personalities got back the blue tick

Several users with one million followers or more, who had verified checkmarks until February 20, are now seeing their blue ticks restored. In India, the list includes celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, and Omar Abdullah. Back in the US, billionaire Bill Gates, ex-president Donald Trump, and filmmaker Jon Favreau have also got back their verified status.

The deceased are verified too!

What comes as a surprise is that now, even profiles of deceased personalities have a verified checkmark, courtesy of a free Twitter Blue subscription. Among those verified in India, are actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput, and former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj. Outside our country, cricketer Shane Warne, singer Michael Jackson, and basketball player Kobe Bryant are blue tick recipients.

Verifying follower cut-off for free blue tick is difficult

There is no way to verify the cut-off for the number of followers an account must have for obtaining a free Twitter Blue subscription. Any queries posed to the company are now met with an auto-response of a poop emoji.