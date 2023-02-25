Technology

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch goes official in India at Rs. 4,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 25, 2023, 06:06 pm 2 min read

The NoiseFit Halo comes in six colorways (Photo credit: Noise)

Homegrown brand, Noise, has introduced its latest smartwatch in India, dubbed NoiseFit Halo. As for the highlights, the wearable gets a metallic build, IP68-rated protection, an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, and up to seven days of battery backup per charge. It bears a price tag of Rs. 3,999, and will go on sale from February 27 onward via that brand's e-store and Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

Noise has solidified its position as one of the top wearable brands in India.

The company's latest device is aimed at buyers looking for a premium smartwatch under the sub-Rs. 5,000 range.

The NoiseFit Halo is available in six colorways, allowing buyers to avail the variant of their own choice.

In its segment, it competes with the Boult Rover and Fire-Boltt Apollo.

The watch sports a high-resolution AMOLED screen

The NoiseFit Halo bears a metallic, unibody design with a circular dial and two right-mounted push buttons. It gets leather, textured silicone, and standard silicone strap options. The watch sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED screen, which has support for Always-on functionality. It comes with 150+ watch face options. The wearable is IP68-rated for protection against dust and water.

It comes with a built-in speaker and microphone

On the connectivity end, the NoiseFit Halo gets Bluetooth support and features Noise's TruSync technology that offers quick pairing, faster connectivity, and low power consumption. It also houses an in-built speaker and microphone for calls.

The wearable offers up to seven days of battery backup

The NoiseFit Halo offers Bluetooth calling. The watch features smart notifications, a phone finder, music playback, and support for voice assistance. It gets multiple sports modes, along with a Health Suite which includes 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, step counter, blood pressure monitor, and sleep tracking. The watch delivers 7-day usage per charge, and up to one day of backup with heavy calling.

NoiseFit Halo: Pricing and availability

In the highly competitive sub-Rs. 5,000 smartwatch market, NoiseFit Halo costs Rs. 3,999. It will go on sale at 12pm on February 27 via Amazon and the brand's e-store. Upon signing up on the official site, you can get Rs. 300 off on launch day.