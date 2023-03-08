Business

Elon Musk mocks sacked Twitter employee with disability, then apologizes

Elon Musk mocks sacked Twitter employee with disability, then apologizes

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 08, 2023, 01:50 pm 3 min read

Musk apologized to Thorleifsson for misunderstanding the situation

Elon Musk spent most of Monday and Tuesday engaged in a war of words with a former Twitter employee. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who was until recently an employee at Twitter, had a surreal exchange with the CEO. During the conversation, Musk questioned Thorleifsson's work ethic and mocked his disability. However, he later apologized for the way he treated Thorleiffson.

Why does this story matter?

Since Musk's takeover, Twitter has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs. The company's cost-cutting initiatives have taken a significant toll on employees, most of whom found out they were fired only after failing to log into their computers.

Thorlefsson's case gives us a glimpse of how Twitter's HR has dealt with layoffs. Maybe HR department is also shorthanded.

Thorleifsson was locked out of his computer

Thorleifsson (who goes by "Halli") joined Twitter in 2021 when the company acquired his start-up, Ueno. Last week, he found himself locked out of his work computer when he tried to log in. He tried to get an update on the status of his employment from Twitter. However, after nine days of no answer, Thorleifsson decided to catch Musk's attention.

Musk questioned Thorleifsson's work and disability

"Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?" Thorleifsson asked Musk on Twitter. His tweet did grab Musk's attention as he wanted. The CEO quizzed him about his work. However, Musk wasn't satisfied with Thorleifsson's answers about his work. The billionaire did not stop there, though. He also questioned Thorleifsson's disability (he has muscular dystrophy) and his need for accommodations.

Thorlefsson claimed disability as an excuse to not work: Musk

"The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can't say I have a lot of respect for that," Musk said. To this, Thorleifsson responded with a long thread where he described his illness and its effects.

Check out how Thorleifsson responded to Musk's mockery

Hi again @elonmusk 👋



I hope you are well.



I’m fine too. I’m thankful for your interest in my health.



But since you mentioned it, I wanted to give you more info.



I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body.



Let me tell you what they are: https://t.co/2vb16kP6Yv — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Musk talked to Thorleifsson via video call

After going back and forth, it seems Musk had a change of heart. In a series of posts, Musk said he had a video call with Thorleifsson to talk about "what's real" and what he was told. He apologized for the "misunderstanding" of Thorleifsson's situation. "He is considering remaining at Twitter," Musk said. The CEO also endorsed talking to people over communicating via tweets.

Musk had a change of heart

Based on your comment, I just did a videocall with Halli to figure out what’s real vs what I was told. It’s a long story.



Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023