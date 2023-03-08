Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 08, 2023, 11:39 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 5.73% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,056.48. Compared to last week, it is 6.93% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.20% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,555.82. It is down 5.73% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $426.39 billion and $190.55 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $287.60, which is 0.13% down from yesterday and a 5.77% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 2.59% in the last 24 hours. Compared to the previous week, it is 0.43% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.80%) and $0.077 (down 2.90%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 9.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.450 (down 9.11%), $6.0497 (down 10.36%), $0.000011 (down 2.27%), and $1.13 (down 1.48%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 9.11%, while Polka Dot has fallen 3.99%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 7.98% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 9.11%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Bone ShibaSwap, Ssv.network, XRP, Conflux, and ImmutableX. They are trading at $1.69 (up 10.14%), $40.56 (up 4.68%), $0.33 (up 2.31%), $0.22 (up 1.90%), and $1.11 (up 1.39%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.33%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, SingularityNET, OKB, Fantom, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.66 (down 10.91%), $0.33 (down 10.37%), $43.06 (down 9.93%), $0.33 (down 8.95%), and $2.32 (down 8.86%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $14.5 billion (up 59.47%) and $1.2 billion (up 28.67%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.89 billion, which is up 46.05% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $16.04 (down 2.94%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), $6.42 (up 0.58%), $6.86 (down 1.28%), and $22,068.72 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.66 (down 3.89%), $5.23 (down 2.43%), $0.55 (down 5.74%), $0.99 (down 5.34%), and $1.08 (down 4.67%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 0.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.48 billion, which marks a 26.28% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $841.17 billion.