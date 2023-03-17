Technology

POCO X5 v/s Moto G73: Which one is better?

Mar 17, 2023

The POCO X5 and Moto G73 offer a 120Hz refresh rate

POCO and Motorola have recently introduced their latest offering in India's mid-range market in the form of POCO X5 and Moto G73, respectively. While the POCO X5 starts at Rs. 18,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration, the Moto G73 costs Rs. 18,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB model. Both phones bear promising hardware but which one should you consider?

The POCO X5 has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO X5 and Moto G73 have a top-centered punch-hole and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. They get IP53 and IP52-rated protection, respectively. The POCO X5 boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also enjoys 1,200-nits brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G73 offers a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G73 features a 50MP main camera

The POCO X5 bears a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The Moto G73 has a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor which also acts as a macro shooter. On the front, they have a 13MP (f/2.45) and 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera, respectively.

The handsets house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO X5 is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, and boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. The Moto G73 is backed by Dimensity 930 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots the Android 13 OS. Under the hood, the devices pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W and 30W wired fast-charging support, respectively.

What is the cost of these phones?

The POCO X5 is available at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It comes in Black, Green, and Blue trims, and will be available starting March 21. The Moto G73 is up for grabs in a sole 8GB/128GB variant which costs Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Lucent White and Midnight Blue colorways.

POCO X5 v/s Moto G73: Which one should you consider?

The POCO X5 gets a better display, triple cameras, more storage, and marginally faster charging. However, Moto G73 offers a stock Android experience with the latest software, a better primary and selfie camera, and a superior Dimensity 930 chipset. If you are into gaming, go for POCO X5 else get Moto G73 or check offerings like Realme 10 Pro and Redmi Note 12.