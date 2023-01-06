Technology

Lenovo ThinkPhone debuts with flagship-grade hardware and nifty enterprise-level features

Lenovo ThinkPhone debuts with flagship-grade hardware and nifty enterprise-level features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube Jan 06, 2023, 06:37 pm 3 min read

Lenovo ThinkPhone comes with a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo, in partnership with Motorola, has announced its new flagship smartphone, dubbed ThinkPhone, at the CES 2023 event. As for the key highlights, the device features a 144Hz pOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast-charging. It also boasts a bunch of business-centric features and enhanced connectivity with ThinkPad devices.

Why does this story matter?

The latest flagship device is Lenovo's first smartphone with ThinkPhone branding and is released as a companion to the company's ThinkPad laptops.

You will now be able to easily share files, connect to hotspot, and stream apps between Think-branded devices, among other functionalities.

Even as a standalone smartphone, the ThinkPhone packs plenty of power and looks premium.

The handset gets a 144Hz pOLED display

Lenovo ThinkPhone sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is MIL-STD 810H certified and can withstand a fall of 1.25 meters. It is also IP68 rated. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.26mm in thickness and weighs 188.5g.

The device flaunts a 32MP selfie shooter

Lenovo ThinkPhone is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and an LED flash. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.45) shooter for selfies and video calls

It runs on Android 13

Lenovo ThinkPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone boots Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

There is a dedicated chipset for security

The ThinkPhone has Moto KeySafe, a separate processor running on Android. It protects sensitive data such as PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys by isolating and storing them in a safe environment. Other enterprise features include Unified Clipboard and Notifications, easy drag and drop of files between ThinkPhone and PC, and the ability to open any Android application directly on a PC.

When will it be available?

The pricing details have not been disclosed by the company as yet. It is confirmed to be available in Australia, the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and select countries across Asia in the latter half of this year.