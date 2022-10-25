OnePlus Nord N300 5G debuts with 48MP camera, 33W fast-charging
OnePlus has added yet another smartphone to its budget-friendly Nord series, dubbed Nord N300 5G. As for the highlights, the device gets a 90Hz LCD panel, 48MP primary camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Priced at $228 (around Rs. 19,000) for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration, the device will be available in the US starting November 3.
- Being divisions of the same parent company, OnePlus has often been noticed sharing resources with OPPO.
- The latest Nord-branded device, Nord N300 5G, is simply a rebranded version of the OPPO A77 5G (for Thailand), which is itself a similar-looking offering to India-specific OPPO K10 5G.
- The new Nord smartphone is expected to rack up quite a few sales, given the price point.
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a monotone finish with a dual camera arrangement and a dual-LED flash setup. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in a Midnight Jade color.
In the rear camera department, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G includes a 48MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and dual LEDs. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 16MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is offered in a single Midnight Jade shade. It bears a price tag of $228 (nearly Rs. 19,000) for the lone 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be available in the US starting November 3 via T-Mobile and Metro.