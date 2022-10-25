Technology

OnePlus Nord N300 5G debuts with 48MP camera, 33W fast-charging

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 25, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G offers up to 1TB of expandable storage

OnePlus has added yet another smartphone to its budget-friendly Nord series, dubbed Nord N300 5G. As for the highlights, the device gets a 90Hz LCD panel, 48MP primary camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Priced at $228 (around Rs. 19,000) for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration, the device will be available in the US starting November 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

Being divisions of the same parent company, OnePlus has often been noticed sharing resources with OPPO.

The latest Nord-branded device, Nord N300 5G, is simply a rebranded version of the OPPO A77 5G (for Thailand), which is itself a similar-looking offering to India-specific OPPO K10 5G.

The new Nord smartphone is expected to rack up quite a few sales, given the price point.

Design and display The device offers a 90Hz LCD panel

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a monotone finish with a dual camera arrangement and a dual-LED flash setup. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in a Midnight Jade color.

Information It comes with a 48MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G includes a 48MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and dual LEDs. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The device supports 33W fast-charging

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is offered in a single Midnight Jade shade. It bears a price tag of $228 (nearly Rs. 19,000) for the lone 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be available in the US starting November 3 via T-Mobile and Metro.