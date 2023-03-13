Technology

OPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs. 90,000

OPPO Find N2 Flip launched in India at Rs. 90,000

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 13, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

The OPPO Find N2 Flip uses Sony's IMX890 as its main sensor

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is now official in India. The device is priced at Rs. 89,999 for its solo 8GB/256GB configuration. As for the highlights, it sports a "new-generation Flexion Hinge," along with the largest-ever cover screen on any flip foldable phone. It also boasts a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup and 44W fast-charging. The handset will go on sale starting March 17.

Why does this story matter?

The Find N2 Flip was announced in China in December 2022, four months after Galaxy Z Flip4 made its debut.

OPPO's offering is difficult to be ignored, considering that flip-style foldable devices are very much a niche segment despite growing competition.

Moreover, it appears to have features we haven't yet seen on Samsung's flip phone, like a more useful cover screen and superfast charging.

Let's look at the device's highlights

The Find N2 Flip bears a clamshell design, sporting a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone gets a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LTPO E6 AMOLED primary display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,600-nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it has a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) AMOLED cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600-nits of maximum brightness.

It has a 50MP main camera

The Find N2 Flip offers a Hasselblad-engineered dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter and an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide snapper, along with an LED flash. On the inside, you get a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera with Auto Focus.

The phone gets 256GB of onboard storage

The Find N2 Flip houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, mated with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: Price and availability

In India, the Find N2 Flip costs Rs. 89,999, and comes in a lone 8GB/256GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase via the brand's official website and Flipkart starting March 17. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount (up to Rs. 5,000).