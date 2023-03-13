Technology

Free Fire MAX's March 13 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 13, 2023, 10:02 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India only via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is a thrilling journey, which is made even better by Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program. It allows gamers to use codes to unlock a range of supplies. Those who are unwilling to purchase in-game items with real money can use redeemable codes to accumulate free gifts. The additional bonuses enhance both gaming efficiency and leaderboard standings.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades back in September 2021.

The game quickly rose to prominence in India's Android ecosystem, surpassing the 100 million download count on the Google Play Store.

In order to show their appreciation, the creators give away redeemable codes, which gamers can use to get multiple freebies.

The additional benefits aid individuals during in-game combat.

Codes can be redeemed only with registered gaming credentials

Players must use their official login information to access the rewards redemption page and redeem codes. Guest IDs cannot be used for code redemption. In addition, the 12-digit characters can be redeemed only by players on Indian servers. Each code can be used only once per person, and it must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for March 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., March 13 can help you earn plenty of in-game rewards, including weapon crates, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, and more. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4 GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to collect a reward from the game's mail section.

