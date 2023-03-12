Technology

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 12, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with DTS: X Ultra Audio technology (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is a premium laptop tailored to the needs of professional gamers. It gets a 144Hz screen, 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, 4GB of dedicated NVIDIA graphics card, 59Wh battery, and the latest connectivity options. The device offers brisk performance and a notable set of features for its price. And with Flipkart's current deal, buying it makes even more sense.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) is priced at Rs. 1,49,999. However, it is retailing at Rs. 95,990. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 off on the laptop if purchased using eligible bank cards. The e-commerce site is offering up to Rs. 12,300 exchange discount. Up to nine months of no-cost EMI is also available.

The device offers a 144Hz refresh rate

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has chunky top and bottom bezels, an HD (720p) web camera, a turbo key, and a precision trackpad. It also houses a full-sized 4-zone RGB-backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD ascents and a PredatorSense key. The laptop is offered with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. It weighs 2.3kg.

It houses multiple I/O ports

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port, a Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) slot, two Type-A ports, an RJ-45 socket, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington lock. Wireless connectivity on the laptop is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 10 Home, and packs a 59Wh (4-cell) battery, supporting 180W charging. It gets 5th-generation 3D fan technology for thermal checks. The laptop houses dual speakers and microphones.

How to get Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop?

If you want to get your hands on the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54), head to the product page on Flipkart. Use your pin code and click on the "Buy with Exchange" option. Now, select the brand, processor family, hard disk capacity, RAM information, and the generation of the processor, which your current laptop is using. Click on "Buy Now" to proceed further.