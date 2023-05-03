Technology

Buy Pixel 6a at discount or wait for Pixel 7a?

Buy Pixel 6a at discount or wait for Pixel 7a?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a now costs Rs. 27,999 (Photo credit: Google)

Google will launch its Pixel 7a handset in India on May 11. As the debut of the next-generation model is days away, Flipkart is offering an attractive price cut on the Pixel 6a. The device is being retailed at just Rs. 27,999 for its 6GB/128GB configuration. This leads to a dilemma: should you wait for the 7a or buy the 6a at a discount?

Let us see how the two models differ

Similar to Pixel 6a, the 7a will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, an aluminum frame, an IP67-rated body, and an under-display fingerprint reader. However, on the back, the handset will flaunt a metal camera bar, instead of a polycarbonate material. The smartphone will be sold in Coral, Charcoal, Snow, and Sea (light blue) shades. Pixel 6a is offered in Chalk, and Charcoal colors.

The Pixel 7a will have a higher refresh rate screen

Akin to the Google Pixel 6a, the 7a will flaunt a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen. It might offer Always-on functionality and Gorilla Glass protection too. The handset will get a higher refresh rate (90Hz v/s 60Hz) compared to its predecessor.

Pixel 7a will boast a superior camera setup

The Pixel 6a comes with a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, along with an LED flash. There is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a will offer a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. The device will get a 10.8MP snapper at the front for video calls and selfies.

What about performance?

Pixel 6a is backed by a Google Tensor chipset and is offered with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 12, and a 4,410mAh battery. On the other hand, Pixel 7a will get a Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. It will run on Android 13 and will retain the same battery but with support for wireless charging.

Which one will be better?

The Pixel 6a is available via Flipkart at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 43,999), while the Pixel 7a is expected to be launched at around Rs. 45,000. The latter will be a solid upgrade over the Pixel 6a, be it in terms of design, display, cameras, and even performance. If you have a budget of Rs. 45,000, we recommend you wait for the 7a.