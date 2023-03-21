Technology

Google releases Bard, its rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT

Mar 21, 2023

Google Bard is currently available to limited users in the UK and US

Google has finally released Bard, its AI-powered chatbot, in response to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The new chatbot will be available only to a limited number of users in the US and UK and will accommodate additional users, countries, and languages over time, as per the tech giant. Instead of being integrated with Google's Search engine, Bard is currently a stand-alone webpage for a quick one-on-one conversation.

Google has expanded access to Bard for wider testing

Bard was first introduced last month but a factual error made it undergo extensive training. Google said it has "learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people." As per the tech giant, you can use Bard to "boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity."

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard is an AI chatbot powered by a "lightweight and optimized" version of LaMDA, which is a research large language model (LLM). Google says Bard will be updated with newer, more capable models over time—similar to rival ChatGPT, which just got a new LLM called GPT-4. Bard is being presented as a complementary experience to Google Search, for now at least.

It can provide inaccurate, misleading or false information

Google admits that Bard is still "an experiment" and has its own shortcomings that stem from the faults of an LLM. Because LLMs "learn from a wide range of information that reflects real-world biases and stereotypes, those sometimes show up in their outputs," highlighted Google. "And they can provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently."

Here's how you can try Bard

If you are reading this, chances are you have already tried ChatGPT and are wowed by all the cool stuff it can do. To get some more flavor of generative AI, Bard is here. Google has currently opened access in the US and the UK, and will expand to more countries and languages over time. You can sign up to try Bard at bard.google.com.