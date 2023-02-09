Business

Failed demo costing company $100 billion? That happened to Alphabet

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 09, 2023, 10:21 am 1 min read

Google Bard gave inaccurate information in a promotional video

Google unveiled Bard, its new experimental AI service, earlier this week. The ChatGPT-rival was expected to calm the storm at the search giant's doorstop. However, it did just the opposite. Following a promotional video where the chatbot shared inaccurate information, Google parent Alphabet's shares took a nosedive, losing $100 billion in market value. This has led to questions about Google's capability to challenge ChatGPT.

The chatbot made a mistake in a promotional video

A short GIF video shared by Google ahead of its 'Live from Paris' AI event is the culprit of the new issue surrounding Google's AI development. The video shared to demonstrate Bard's ability to "simplify complex information" turned out to do the opposite. It was Reuters that first pointed out the mistake ahead of the Paris event.

Bard gave an incorrect answer about JWST's discoveries

In the video, Bard gave many answers to the prompt "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year-old about?" It said the JWST was the first to take pictures of a planet outside our solar system. However, it was the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) that took the first pictures of an exoplanet in 2004.