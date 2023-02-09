Business

Airtel 5G launched in more cities across Gujarat, Odisha

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services across more cities in Gujarat and Odisha, including Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Sambalpur, and Balasore. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company is yet to reveal its 5G data plans. Check out the cities that have now received Airtel 5G services.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel aims to cover major urban cities in India by this year and intends to complete the nationwide rollout of 5G by March 2024.

The telco uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. It has already clocked more than a million customers for its 5G network.

Airtel and Reliance Jio commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

Here's the list of places where Airtel 5G is available

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in these locations across Surat, and Vadodara in Gujarat. In Surat, it is available in Mota Varachha, Katargam, Dabholi, Parvat Patiya, New Dindoli, Bhestan, Vadod Road, Pandesara, and Vesu VIP Road. In Vadodara, it is accessible in Sayaji Baug, Nizampura, Alkapuri, Sevasi, New VIP Road, Waghodia road, Chhani, Bajwa, Gorwa, Raopura, and Manjalpur.

These regions in Rajkot have access to Airtel 5G network

Airtel's 5G network is also available in Rajkot. The service is live in Madhapar, Raiya road, Nava Thorala, Bhaktinagar, Mavdi, Kothariya, P&T Colony, and Old Jakatnaka.

Check out which cities in Odisha now have 5G access

Talking about Odisha, Airtel 5G Plus is available in these regions across Anugul and Sambalpur. In Anugul, it is accessible in Similipada, Hulursingha, Tamrit Colony, Giranga, Amalapada, Mishrapada, Lingarajodi, Anugul Railway Station, Khandasar, Khalari, Pragati Nagar, Susuda, and Karadagadia. In Sambalpur, the fifth-generation network is available in Sakhipada, Ainthapali, Motijharan, Barpalli Chowk (Bareipali), Naksapali, Dhanakuda, Remed, City Station, and Budharaja.

Airtel 5G Plus is live in these locations also

In Balasore, it is available in Rani Patna, Mallikashpur, Sutei, Balia, Angargadia, Sunhat, Samalpur, Satyanagar, Jujestipur Patna, and Laxminarayan Nagar. In Berhampur, it is Gosani Nuagaon, Baidyanathpur, Stadium area, Gandhinagar, Sriramnagar, Gajapati Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Ankuli, Panchasila Nagar, Panda Colony, and Khodasing.