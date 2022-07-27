Business

Sensex climbs to 55,816 points, Nifty settles at 16,641

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 27, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.8% to settle at 8,004.15 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.98% to settle at 55,816.32 points while the Nifty gained 0.95% to end at 16,641.8 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 0.8% to 8,004.15 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 2.27%, 2.08%, and 1.97%, respectively. Sun Pharma, SBI, and Divis Labs emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 3.34%, 2.81%, and 2.7%, respectively. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.3%, 0.95%, and 0.69%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.14% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.14% to end at Rs. 79.9 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 50,646. However, the silver futures increased by 0.26%, to Rs. 54,859. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.56, or 0.59% to $95.37 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.05% to 3,275.76 points while the Hang Seng declined 1.13% to 20,670.04 points. The Nikkei witnessed a rise of 0.22%, closing at 27,715.75 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 1.87% to 11,562.57 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,297.12 which is 0.74% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,457.63, which is up by 2.57%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $252.27 (3.33% up), and $0.4654 (1.25% down), respectively. Up 0.9% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06245.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.