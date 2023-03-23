Technology

Bard in Google Messages: Are AI-generated messages coming soon

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 23, 2023, 08:08 pm 3 min read

Google is testing Bard in Messages

We're in the age of generative AI. The flame started by ChatGPT has pushed major tech companies like Google to look for their answers to OpenAI's conversational chatbot. With Microsoft cramming its services with OpenAI's technology, Google does not want to be left behind. Speaking of which, in the latest version of Google Messages, 9to5Google has spotted an intriguing icon that looks like Bard.

Why does this story matter?

The Microsoft v/s Google AI race is real. The former has already integrated OpenAI's GPT-4 into many of its services, including Bing, Workspace, and Azure.

Google, due to its cautious approach, is a late entrant to the generative AI game. But it does not want to play catchup for a long time.

The company has, therefore, hastened its approach now.

There is a new icon resembling Bard in Messages

In the latest beta version of Google Messages, there is a new icon resembling a sparkle in the message composition box. The company has associated the same sparkle with Bard in its limited public appearances. If you visit bard.google.com, you will see the same sparkle in the browser tab. An animated version of the icon is Bard's avatar when you chat with the chatbot.

The new feature is still a work in progress

If you press the icon now, a "(TODO!)" message appears in the composition box. It is evident that the feature is a work in progress and does not do anything useful yet. However, in the future, Google could let users respond to messages with AI-generated replies. With LaMDA's language processing capabilities, sending contextually aware AI-generated texts on Messages might be possible soon.

Google might reveal more about Bard during annual I/O conference

Google is yet to say anything about integrating Bard in Messages. Considering the company hasn't said much about Bard itself, that is unsurprising. However, we feel Google will reveal more about its chatbot's capabilities at the upcoming I/O 2023 event's keynote on May 10. The company could also give us information about how it plans to integrate Bard into its services.

Google Bard is only available in US and UK now

Bard is Google's weapon against the Microsoft-OpenAI tandem. The AI chatbot is currently available to a limited number of users in the US and UK. The company accommodates more users, countries, and languages over time. The chatbot is powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). Bard still does not have some of the abilities of ChatGPT, including coding and remembering past conversations.