Why Raphael Mechoulam is called the 'father of cannabis research'

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 23, 2023, 07:56 pm 3 min read

Raphael Mechoulam was the first to elucidate the structure of THC (Photo credit: American Friends of the Hebrew University)

Raphael Mechoulam, an Israeli chemist, is best known for his research work on the Cannabis sativa. He was the first to elucidate the complete structure of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) in 1964, a psychoactive component that produces the "high" associated with smoking marijuana, and which affects the brain and consciousness. Let us take a closer look at his early life and pioneering work.

He identified several phytocannabinoids between 1965-1972

Mechoulam's work on cannabis started in the 1960s and his remarkable accomplishments earned him the unofficial title: the father of cannabis research. He synthesized several important novel cannabinoids—group of substances found in the cannabis plant—that have significant therapeutic potential as pharmaceutical drugs. He identified several phytocannabinoids between 1965-1972 and discovered the counterparts of THC produced in humans (anandamide in 1992 and 2-arachidonoylglycerol in 1995).

His research team was the first to isolate cannabidiol (CBD)

Mechoulam also identified arachidonoyl-serine, an endogenous vasodilator, in 2006 and oleoyl-serine, an endogenous regulator of bone mass, in 2010. His team discovered the structure and effects of other cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotropic component of the cannabis plant, which might be effective in treating conditions like anxiety, epilepsy, insomnia, and chronic pain. His work helped other scientists discover cannabinoid receptors in the brain.

He also investigated the body's natural endocannabinoid system (ECS)

He also investigated the body's natural endocannabinoid system (ECS), including anandamide, one of the main endocannabinoids. The ECS regulates critical functions in the body including learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature control, inflammatory and immune responses, and appetite.

Mechoulam was born into a Jewish family in Bulgaria

Mechoulam was born on November 5, 1930, into a Jewish family in Bulgaria. He immigrated with his family to Israel in 1949, where graduated with an MSc degree in biochemistry from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In 1953, he was conscripted and spent roughly two years doing research in an Army medical research unit. He received his Ph.D. at the Weizmann Institute in 1958.

He has several honory doctarates

He finished postdoctoral studies at the Rockefeller Institute in 1959-60. He was a part of the Weizmann Institute from 1960-1965. Mechoulam moved to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1972 and was given the title of Lionel Jacobson Professor of Medicinal Chemistry (1975). He also has honorary doctorates from Ohio State University, the University of Guelph, Complutense University, and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

The ICRS presents the"Raphael Mechoulam Award" each year

Mechoulam was one of the founding members of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines. In 1999, he became the President of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS), a position he served until 2002. He has an award named after him, the "Raphael Mechoulam Award," which the ICRS presents each year. This year will be the 24th award presented in his name.

He passed away on March 9 in Jerusalem

Mechoulam received several awards including: Heinrich Wieland Prize (2004); NIDA discovery award (2011); Rothschild Prize in Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences (2012); National Academy of Sciences Award in Chemical Sciences (2014); Harvey Prize (2019); and American Chemical Society's Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision's Lifetime Achievement Award (2020). He passed away on March 9 in Jerusalem, aged 92, as confirmed by American Friends of the Hebrew University.