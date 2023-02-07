Technology

Bhagavad Gita-based Gita GPT by Google engineer offers life wisdom

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2023, 07:33 pm 3 min read

Gita GPT is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 engine

The ChatGPT hype train has been on full throttle since its launch. The chatbot's success placed OpenAI comfortably at the top of the AI mountain. ChatGPT's success has also inspired many GPT-3-powered apps to pop up online. One of them is Gita GPT, a chatbot that has answers to your questions about life. And yes, its advice is based on Bhagavad Gita's teachings.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's rise to an internet sensation has been swift. It has its shortcomings, but its abilities have fascinated people from all walks of life.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, the chatbot can write essays, lyrics, movie scripts, and a lot more.

Gita GPT, like many others, is an example of the impact of ChatGPT on AI development.

The chatbot has answered over 1,20,000 questions

Gita GPT is developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, a Google India engineer. When you ask questions, the chatbot answers by consulting the Bhagavad Gita. The chatbot asks you to "Find solace in the wisdom of Shree Krishna." The app calls the advice it provides "updesh." According to the website, it has answered over 1,20,766 questions. Users can access the chatbot by going to https://gita.kishans.in/.

The chatbot assumes the role of Krishna

Bhagavad Gita is a Hindu scripture with 18 chapters and 700 verses. It is primarily a conversation between Arjuna, a warrior about to fight his family in a battle, and his charioteer, Lord Krishna. The chatbot is also designed that way. When you enter the website, you will see the chatbot, assuming the role of Krishna, asking you, "Arjuna, what troubles you, my friend?"

Chatbot has answers to questions about various facets of life

Gita GPT is capable of answering questions ranging from "What is the meaning of life?" to "Should I continue to hate my boss?" To the latter, the chatbot answered, "No, hatred is not the path to peace and contentment. Instead, strive to cultivate feelings of love and compassion for all beings, including your boss." The chatbot is clearly against hating your boss.

Gita GPT is currently down due to high traffic

Gita GPT has attracted a lot of attention, due to which it is down now. It has a reason for its current predicament. "Behold, the API which provides wisdom, is momentarily encumbered by the surge of queries. Fear not, for we shall delve within ourselves and find a solution with steadfast resolve," the chatbot says.