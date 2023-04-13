Technology

Android 14 features: Transparent navigation bar, smarter UI, and more

Android 14 features: Transparent navigation bar, smarter UI, and more

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 13, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

The update brings a smarter UI system (Photo credit: Android Developers)

Google has released the first public beta version of Android 14. The upgrade introduces a slew of new features, including a smarter UI system that offers a new back arrow, improved graphics capabilities, and more Per XDA Developers, the update also brings the much-requested transparent navigation bar. The stable build is expected to be rolled out to compatible devices by August.

The update brings the transparent navigation bar feature

Android 14 first beta version adds a transparent navigation bar feature, which allows users to switch the color of the bottom navigation bar from black to transparent, according to XDA Developers. The option is available under Settings > System > Developer options > transparent navigation bar. With this, users can set the color of the navigation bar to appear transparent by default.

The back arrow has been made more prominent

As part of the smarter UI system, the back arrow has been made more prominent and is designed to complement the device's theme or the user wallpaper. Further, apps will be allowed to add custom actions to the share sheet menu. For example, on Google Chrome, you can add sharing options like send to your devices, copy link or QR code.

The update also adds improved privacy settings

The Android 14 beta update also introduces certain personalization features, like per-app language preference and improved privacy options. There are also new graphic features. Google is expected to add more features to Android 14 in the upcoming beta builds. However, it remains to be seen which of these features will be released on the final stable build.

Which devices are compatible with Android 14 public beta?

According to the company, the Android 14 beta phase will continue for another two months and will be stabilized in June or July. It is expected to roll out in the stable form in August. The devices on which you can try the public beta are Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, 6a, 5, 5a, and 4a.

Here's how you can access the Android 14 beta update

If you wish to try out the Android 14 first beta update, you will have to sign up for the Android beta program and you can enroll by vising the official link (https://www.google.com/android/beta#devices). However, do note that the software updates you will receive are pre-release versions and "may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of your device."