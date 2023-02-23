Auto

Mercedes-Benz and Google join forces to develop 'supercomputers' for cars

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 23, 2023, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz cars will be underpinned by the modular MMA platform. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with the technology giant Google to develop "supercomputers" for its cars to run the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). The new OS is expected to arrive by 2025 and should likely work with vehicles underpinned by the automaker's modular MMA platform. Both parties agreed to explore further collaboration with Google's cloud data and artificial intelligence capabilities as well.

Why does this story matter?

Since its early days, Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of technology and safety.

The automaker introduced the Cockpit Management and Data system (COMAND) in 2010, which was later upgraded to the current-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) for all audio, telematics, navigation, and telecommunications functions in its cars.

Now, the company is working to develop a hi-tech custom operating system with Google.

What exactly is MB.OS?

The all-new MB.OS will be a purpose-built software, which uses chip-to-cloud architecture to power an all-new infotainment suite and various autonomous driving features of the vehicle. The modern operating system will be seen on cars underpinned by the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. From gaming to movie streaming, the new operating system is expected to elevate the overall infotainment experience.

MB.OS will support Level 3 autonomous driving

Safety is one of the key aspects of the all-new MB.OS. Mercedes is hoping to support self-driving speeds of up to 128km/h, according to the standards set by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The new operating system will also support Level 3 autonomous driving, which allows the car to function at up to 60km/h without any manual intervention from the driver.

The operating system will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connectivity is another key part of the upcoming MB.OS system. It uses an automotive ethernet connection as the backbone for its software layer. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new operating system will support online gaming, movie streaming, and conference calling functions. It may also offer social media integration. The new MB.OS will also support Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

'MB.OS centers around a unique customer ID'

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz said, "MB.OS all centers around a unique customer ID. The car knows you, it knows who you are, (and we believe in) privacy by design." He further added that the company uses the highest standards of encryption available.