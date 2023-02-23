Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will let you click selfies, watch movies

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 23, 2023, 11:43 am 2 min read

New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will feature a panoramic sunroof. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Ahead of its official unveiling, carmaker Mercedes-Benz has showcased the interiors of the upcoming E-Class. The new-generation sedan features an expansive MBUX infotainment system with three screens and a dashboard-mounted selfie camera. To recall, test mules of the updated four-wheeler were spotted recently, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The sixth-generation vehicle is expected to arrive by late 2023 in the global markets.

Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most iconic models for Mercedes-Benz, the E-Class has always received praise from critics and customers alike, since its arrival in 1993.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its popular model, the automaker is launching the sedan in its sixth generation version this year.

It will go up against the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

The sedan will sport a large chromed grille

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class will retain the silhouette of the current generation model and will flaunt a muscular hood, a large chromed grille, sweptback matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and revised bumpers. The sedan will be flanked by ORVMs, chromed window lining, flush-fitted door handles and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Technical details regarding the new-generation E-Class are yet to be announced by Mercedes-Benz. However, we expect the sedan to be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that develops 191.7hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter diesel motor that makes 281.6hp/600Nm, and a 2.0-liter petrol engine that puts out 194.4hp/320Nm.

It features three screens and a dashboard-mounted selfie camera

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dashboard inspired by the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It features an expansive MBUX infotainment system with three screens for the driver's display, vehicle controls such as multi-zone climate control and ambient lighting, and for controlling various multimedia functions. There is also a built-in selfie camera. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be announced by the German carmaker during its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.