2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will let you click selfies, watch movies
Ahead of its official unveiling, carmaker Mercedes-Benz has showcased the interiors of the upcoming E-Class. The new-generation sedan features an expansive MBUX infotainment system with three screens and a dashboard-mounted selfie camera. To recall, test mules of the updated four-wheeler were spotted recently, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The sixth-generation vehicle is expected to arrive by late 2023 in the global markets.
Why does this story matter?
- Considered one of the most iconic models for Mercedes-Benz, the E-Class has always received praise from critics and customers alike, since its arrival in 1993.
- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its popular model, the automaker is launching the sedan in its sixth generation version this year.
- It will go up against the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.
The sedan will sport a large chromed grille
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class will retain the silhouette of the current generation model and will flaunt a muscular hood, a large chromed grille, sweptback matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and revised bumpers. The sedan will be flanked by ORVMs, chromed window lining, flush-fitted door handles and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end.
It will be offered with multiple powertrain options
Technical details regarding the new-generation E-Class are yet to be announced by Mercedes-Benz. However, we expect the sedan to be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that develops 191.7hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter diesel motor that makes 281.6hp/600Nm, and a 2.0-liter petrol engine that puts out 194.4hp/320Nm.
It features three screens and a dashboard-mounted selfie camera
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dashboard inspired by the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It features an expansive MBUX infotainment system with three screens for the driver's display, vehicle controls such as multi-zone climate control and ambient lighting, and for controlling various multimedia functions. There is also a built-in selfie camera. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
How much will it cost?
Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be announced by the German carmaker during its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.