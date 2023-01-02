Auto

#AutoBytes: The top 4 CNG-powered cars planned for 2023

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Given the ever-rising cost of petrol and diesel, CNG-powered vehicles have become quite popular in India in recent years. While electrification is the way ahead for the automotive industry, the still-developing charging infrastructure poses a challenge to the adoption of EVs. With the ease of availability of refueling stations on our shores, CNG makes more sense. Here's our pick of upcoming CNG-powered cars.

Tata Punch: An efficient and rugged entry-level SUV

Tata Punch is currently the brand's second best-selling model behind the Nexon. It has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it gets auto climate control, an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It will likely get the 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine (72hp/95Nm) from the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models.

Hyundai i20: A spacious hatchback with premium appeal

The Hyundai i20 is one of the most popular models for the brand. It features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED projector headlights, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. The spacious cabin features fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, a Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It will be offered with the 1.2-liter, inline-four engine (68hp/95.2Nm) from the Grand i10 NIOS.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: A practical sub-four meter compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the most popular sub-four meter compact SUV. It flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The five-seater cabin has a head-up display, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a 9.0-inch infotainment system. It will run on the 1.5-liter, DualJet, K15C engine (86.6hp/121.5Nm) from the XL6 CNG model.

Kia Carens: A premium, feature-loaded family mover

The carmaker refers to the Kia Carens as a "recreational vehicle." It sports a chrome-surrounded grille, split-type LED headlamps, roof rails, and 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it features an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and a 360-degree-view camera. The MPV will likely be powered by an all-new 1.4-liter, turbocharged, bi-fuel engine.