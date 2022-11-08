Auto

Audi Q5 Special Edition debuts with Rs. 67 lakh price-tag

German automaker Audi has launched the Special Edition version of its Q5 SUV in India. It is based on the Technology trim level. As for the highlights, the car flaunts cosmetic changes and offers a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. Under the hood, it is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 249hp.

The Special Edition variant of the Audi Q5 is visually more appealing in comparison to the standard model but remains mechanically unaltered.

This model is up for grabs in limited numbers on our shores and should sell out soon.

In our country, the standard four-wheeler rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, BMW X3, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and LED headlights

Audi Q5 Special Edition flaunts LED headlights, and a blacked-out finish on the grille, wing mirrors, roof rails, and tailgate. The car has a black roof, skid plates, and 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels which are finished in a Graphite Gray shade. The four-wheeler is up for grabs in two shades, namely Ibis White and District Green. The dimensions remain unchanged.

Information It draws power from a 249hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Audi Q5 Special Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 249hp and a peak torque of 370Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Adaptive suspension is also offered.

Interiors The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and 8 airbags

The Audi Q5 Special Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, 30-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Eight airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Audi Q5 Special Edition: Pricing

In India, the Audi Q5 Special Edition SUV sports a price figure of Rs. 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The model carries a premium of Rs. 84,000 over the standard Technology trim level.