Audi Q3 goes official at Rs. 45 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 30, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Audi Q3 flaunts the brand's Matrix LED headlights (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has launched the much-awaited Q3 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. The German carmaker had opened the order books for the premium mid-sized offering earlier this month against a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh. The car is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine.

In 2011, Audi had introduced the Q3 in the mid-sized SUV category to compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1. The German automaker equipped the car with the legendary "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system.

The brand launched the second generation of the vehicle in 2018 and underpinned it with the new-age MQB A2 platform.

The 2022 iteration is making a comeback in the Indian market.

Exteriors The SUV sports a chrome-surrounded grille and all-LED lighting setup

The Audi Q3 is underpinned by the MQB A2 platform and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Audi Q3 draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TFSI, turbo-petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, along with Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car has premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats

On the inside, the Q3 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10-speaker Audi sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Audi Q3: Pricing and availability

In India, the Audi Q3 will set you back by Rs. 44.89 lakh for the Premium Plus variant and Rs. 50.39 lakh for the Technology trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked online through the "myAudi Connect" app or via the brand's dealerships.