Auto

Jeep begins local assembly of Grand Cherokee; bookings now open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 07, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Jeep Grand Cherokee can be booked by paying Rs. 50,000 (Photo credit: Jeep)

Ahead of its launch in India on November 11, Jeep is accepting bookings for its Grand Cherokee SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The brand has also commenced its local assembly. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. In our country, it will only be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Grand Cherokee is Jeep's fourth model to be assembled in India and shall be available with only one engine option.

We will get only the five-seater version here and not the three-row L trim. This certainly dampens our expectations a bit.

In our country, the SUV will take on rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and LED headlights

The Jeep Grand Cherokee sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-embellished 7-slot grille, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and chromed bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, sharp body lines, and stylish wheels. A raked windscreen and split LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information The four-wheeler will get an all-wheel-drive setup

In India, the Grand Cherokee will run on a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power figures are currently unavailable. An all-wheel-drive setup and selectable terrain modes will also be available.

Interiors The SUV offers ventilated seats and ADAS

The Grand Cherokee has leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger, and a 10.1-inch dashboard-integrated touchscreen infotainment panel. Adaptive cruise control, drowsy driver detection, blindspot with cross-path detection, and forward collision warning with emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 85 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the vehicle should commence by the end of this month.