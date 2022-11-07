Jeep begins local assembly of Grand Cherokee; bookings now open
Ahead of its launch in India on November 11, Jeep is accepting bookings for its Grand Cherokee SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The brand has also commenced its local assembly. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. In our country, it will only be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine.
- The Grand Cherokee is Jeep's fourth model to be assembled in India and shall be available with only one engine option.
- We will get only the five-seater version here and not the three-row L trim. This certainly dampens our expectations a bit.
- In our country, the SUV will take on rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-embellished 7-slot grille, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and chromed bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, sharp body lines, and stylish wheels. A raked windscreen and split LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
In India, the Grand Cherokee will run on a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power figures are currently unavailable. An all-wheel-drive setup and selectable terrain modes will also be available.
The Grand Cherokee has leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger, and a 10.1-inch dashboard-integrated touchscreen infotainment panel. Adaptive cruise control, drowsy driver detection, blindspot with cross-path detection, and forward collision warning with emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.
In India, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 85 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the vehicle should commence by the end of this month.