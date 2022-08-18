Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line SUV to launch on September 6

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 18, 2022, 10:55 am 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE N Line will flaunt red accents on the bumpers. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is all set to launch the sporty N Line version of the VENUE in India on September 6. The SUV will be based on the range-topping trim of the standard model. The car will receive a tweaked suspension and exhaust setup and will likely be offered in two variants: N6 and N8. The four-wheeler will be available only with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai had introduced the N Line in India with the potent i20 N Line. The hot-hatch had a few visual and mechanical upgrades over the regular model for enhanced ride and handling characteristics.

The Korean carmaker now plans to add another model to its sporty range, in form of the VENUE N Line.

It will rival Volkswagen Taigun GT and SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo.

Exteriors The SUV will sport red accents and N Line badging

The Hyundai VENUE N Line will flaunt a few cosmetic tweaks over the regular model. It will feature a muscular hood, a dark chrome grille, redesigned bumpers with red accents, projector LED headlights, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear will be graced by connected LED taillights and dual exhaust tips.

Information It will be backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The VENUE N Line will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that will be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill churns out 120hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 172Nm.

Interiors The car will feature an all-black interior with premium upholstery

The sporty VENUE N Line will have an all-black interior with premium N Line upholstery, similar to the i20 N Line. It will feature ambient lighting, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It should house a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel from the regular model. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Hyundai VENUE N Line: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the sporty VENUE N Line will be disclosed by Hyundai at the launch event on September 6. We expect the SUV to start at around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

