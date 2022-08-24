Auto

Ferrari 296 GTB to debut in India on August 26

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 24, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

Ferrari 296 GTB is backed by a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari is all set to launch its PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) supercar, the 296 GTB in India on August 26. It will be the first hybrid vehicle from the Italian marque to officially reach our shores. To recall, the car made its global debut last year and received a mixed reception from critics. It is powered by a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Ferrari is one of the world's most iconic automakers and is based out of Maranello, Italy.

The company was originally founded by Enzo Ferrari with the intention to fund the supercar marque's racing division.

The 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB) is an entry-level plug-in hybrid offering by the carmaker and is the first "six-cylinder Ferrari" in over 45 years after the Dino in 1974.

The Ferrari 296 GTB has an aggressive design philosophy with a sharp-looking front fascia. It features a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a large grille, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, flared wheel arches, and forged designer alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillamps, a diffuser, and an active spoiler grace the rear end.

The 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that is paired with an electric motor and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 818hp and a peak torque of 740Nm. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

On the inside, the 296 GTB has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, bucket-type racing seats, and door trims. The supercar features a head-up display, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and traction control.

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 296 GTB will be announced by Ferrari on August 26. For reference, the supercar carries a starting price tag of $321,400 (approximately Rs. 2.56 crore) in the US.