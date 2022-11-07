Auto

Audi Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback to debut on November 9

Audi Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback to debut on November 9

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 07, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Audi Q8 e-tron and e-tron Sportback will deliver up to 600km of range (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi will unveil its Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUVs on November 9. They will serve as replacements for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, respectively. The two models were showcased in a camouflaged avatar earlier this year, and now they have been officially teased. The vehicles will have stylish looks, tech-loaded cabins, and shall deliver a range of up to 600km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will arrive with refreshed looks, improved range, and more tech-based features when compared to the outgoing models.

The SUVs should rack up decent sales globally. They are likely to arrive on our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The competition in the luxury electric SUV segment will heat up again.

Exteriors The SUVs will boast cameras and a hexagonal grille

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will have a long bonnet, a large grille with a hexagonal pattern, refreshed bumpers, wide air vents, and narrow headlights. They will be flanked by roof rails, cameras instead of ORVMs, and stylish alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillight with Y-shaped ends will grace the rear end.

Information They will be built on the MLB Evo platform

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will be based on the MLB Evo platform. They will be fueled by an electric powertrain and shall promise a range of up to 600km on a single charge.

Interiors The cars will get an HUD and multiple airbags

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback should get a luxurious cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a head-up display (HUD), keyless entry, auto climate control, and rear AC vents. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS should ensure the passengers' safety. They are also tipped to pack a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Information What about their pricing?

Audi will reveal the pricing details of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India during their launch in late 2023. They will surely cost more than the current models which start at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).

Poll If not the Audi Q8 e-tron, which one will you choose?