Audi Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback to debut on November 9
Audi will unveil its Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUVs on November 9. They will serve as replacements for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, respectively. The two models were showcased in a camouflaged avatar earlier this year, and now they have been officially teased. The vehicles will have stylish looks, tech-loaded cabins, and shall deliver a range of up to 600km per charge.
- The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will arrive with refreshed looks, improved range, and more tech-based features when compared to the outgoing models.
- The SUVs should rack up decent sales globally. They are likely to arrive on our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route.
- The competition in the luxury electric SUV segment will heat up again.
The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will have a long bonnet, a large grille with a hexagonal pattern, refreshed bumpers, wide air vents, and narrow headlights. They will be flanked by roof rails, cameras instead of ORVMs, and stylish alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillight with Y-shaped ends will grace the rear end.
The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback will be based on the MLB Evo platform. They will be fueled by an electric powertrain and shall promise a range of up to 600km on a single charge.
The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback should get a luxurious cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a head-up display (HUD), keyless entry, auto climate control, and rear AC vents. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS should ensure the passengers' safety. They are also tipped to pack a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
Audi will reveal the pricing details of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India during their launch in late 2023. They will surely cost more than the current models which start at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).