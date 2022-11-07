Auto

5-door Force Gurkha debuts overseas; India launch next year

The five-door Force Gurkha runs on a 2.6-liter diesel engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Force Motors has revealed the five-door version of its Gurkha SUV in Indonesia. The model is known as Kstaria in the country. As for the highlights, the car flaunts a boxy look and offers a dual-tone cabin with captain seats in the middle row. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gurkha is an off-road-focused lifestyle SUV from Force Motors. Its good looks and decent performance make it appealing to buyers.

Now, to boost its sales, the brand has introduced a five-door version with an extended wheelbase.

In our market, the four-wheeler will go against rivals such as the five-door Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which is expected to debut in 2023.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Kstaria SUV sports a flat bonnet, a sleek grille, a bull guard on the front bumper, and round LED headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, side steppers, and stylish blacked-out alloy wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It is backed by a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The Kstaria draws power from a 2.6-liter diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV gets 6 seats and manual AC

The Kstaria has a spacious six-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone black and beige finish on the dashboard and door pads, manual AC, circular AC vents, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The five-door SUV houses an analog instrument cluster, captain seats in the middle row, and roof-mounted AC vents. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information How much will it cost in India?

The pricing and availability information of the five-door Force Gurkha in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut in early 2023. It should cost more than its three-door sibling priced at Rs. 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).