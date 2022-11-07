Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts tomorrow: What to expect?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 07, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be available in 3 trims. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will unveil its Super Meteor 650 bike at the EICMA 2022 event in Italy tomorrow i.e. November 8. The upcoming cruiser is expected to be offered in three variants, namely Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar. It will bear a stylish design and shall offer touring accessories like crash guards and side-mounted bags. A 648cc, parallel-twin engine will power the two-wheeler.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Super Meteor 650 will be Royal Enfield's flagship offering and the third model in its 650cc line-up, after the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

It will sit on the brand's acclaimed J-series architecture and shall pack a parallel-twin engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

Once it goes on sale, the rivalry in the Indian market will be raised.

Design How will the bike look like?

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will bear a retro-inspired look, featuring a lengthy windscreen, split-style seats with a cushioned pillion backrest, a wide handlebar, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike will pack a circular LED headlamp, a round LED taillight, and will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation.

Information What about the performance?

The Super Meteor 650 will be underpinned by the J-series platform. Akin to its 650cc siblings, it will run on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that will likely generate around 47.5hp/52Nm. The motor would be paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety The motorcycle is tipped to get dual-channel ABS

On the safety front, Royal Enfield will equip the Super Meteor 650 with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Dual-channel ABS will also be offered to avoid skidding on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing details of its upcoming flagship model, the Super Meteor 650, in India at the time of its launch. However, the cruiser is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).