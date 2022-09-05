Auto

HOP OXO electric motorcycle goes official with 150km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 05, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

HOP OXO is inspired by the previous generation Yamaha FZ-Fi (Photo credit: HOP Electric Mobility)

HOP Electric Mobility has launched the OXO motorcycle in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is offered in two variants: standard and X. This is the third offering from the homegrown automaker to hit our shores, after the LYF and LEO electric scooters in June last year. The two-wheeler is backed by a BLDC hub-mounted electric motor.

Context Why does this story matter?

HOP Electric Mobility is a Jaipur-based electric vehicle start-up that made its appearance in the Indian EV market last June.

The homegrown brand initially entered the highly competitive electric scooter segment and is now planning to gain momentum by joining the electric motorcycle section, which is slowly gaining popularity.

The OXO e-bike primarily competes against the segment leader, Revolt RV400.

Design The motorcycle features a wide handlebar and stepped-up seat

The HOP OXO has a design philosophy inspired by the older generation of Yamaha FZ-Fi. It features a sculpted tank-like structure with LED strips on both sides, a wide handlebar, an angular headlight, a stepped-up seat, split-type grab rails, and a sleek taillamp. The bike packs a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster with 4G connectivity. It rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Information The EV has a claimed range of up to 150km

The HOP OXO is powered by either a 5.2kW (standard) or 6.3kW (X variant) BLDC hub-mounted electric motor linked with a 3.75kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 150km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of rider safety, the HOP OXO comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better handling characteristics. It also supports regenerative braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information HOP OXO: Pricing

In India, the HOP OXO retails at Rs. 1.25 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 1.4 lakh for the X model (all prices, ex-showroom, inclusive of FAME II subsidy and GST). The motorcycle can be booked via the company's official website.