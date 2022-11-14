Auto

Prior to debut, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato previewed in official images

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will run on a V10 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato supercar will make its public debut in Miami, US on November 30. In the latest development, the brand has released pictures of the vehicle, revealing all design details. The images show chunky body cladding, roof rails, tires with all-terrain capabilities, and Khaki paintwork. It should be backed by a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Huracan Sterrato will be the last petrol-guzzling car from Lamborghini's stable; marking the end of an era for the Italian brand.

The four-wheeler was showcased as a concept back in 2019, and the production-specific model will not stray much from it.

Select units of the supercar should make their way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Exteriors The car has bumper-mounted lights and a roof scoop

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, a prominent front splitter, and extra LED lights on the front bumper. It is flanked by Sterrato-branded roof rails, ORVMs, chunky side skirts, and black wheels shod in Bridgestone Dueler tires. A roof scoop, a diffuser, and sleek taillights are available on the rear end. It flaunts a satin-finished Khaki paint and underbody protection.

Information It should be fueled by a 630hp, V10 engine

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might run on a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine that will generate 630hp of power and 565Nm of torque. The mill will be linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle might get ADAS and bucket seats

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is tipped to have a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring racing-type bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, premium upholstery, and auto climate control. It might pack a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be disclosed at the time of its debut. In India, it should cost more than the Huracan EVO which starts at Rs. 3.21 crore (ex-showroom).